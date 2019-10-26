CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw's Tyrin Jordan, Zion Baylor, Reggie Davis, Jalen Coit, and Tyson Hall each scored a touchdown in the Braves' 37-14 win over Marion on Friday.
Marion took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and was outscored 37-0 after that by the Braves.
The Swamp Foxes fell to 6-3, 1-3 Region 6-3A and will host Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cheraw improves to 6-3, 2-2 Region 6-3A and will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
