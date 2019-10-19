LORIS, S.C. —Cheraw's Jalen Coit and Reggie Davis scored in the first half as the Braves beat Loris 24-21 Friday night.
Teammate Bradford Dyson had a field goal and Josh Ellerbe scored in the second half.
The Braves improved to 5-3 overall and 1-2 Region 6-3A and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
