MANNING, S.C. — Cheraw's Josh Ellerbe scored three touchdowns as the Braves won 34-12 Friday against Manning in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Cheraw teammates Zion Baylor and Damarion McCaskill scored TDs of their own.
The Monarchs' Aaron Smith, meanwhile, rushed for two touchdowns.
The Braves improved to 7-4 and will travel to Storm Thurmond in next Friday's second round.
Manning ends the season at 7-4.
