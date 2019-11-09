FLORENCE, S.C. – Catawba built a double-digit lead in the first half behind Devin Cooper’s big day and the Indians handed Francis Marion University its second straight loss to begin the season Saturday at Smith University Center.
The host Patriots (0-2) went winless in the Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Challenge that concluded Saturday evening with UNC Pembroke taking on Newberry.
FMU returns to action on Nov. 23 when it hosts Johnson & Wales University (N.C.) at 3:30 p.m.
The Patriots had more balanced scoring in their second contest with Jaquez Smith (21), Winston Hill (23) and Keith Matthews (15) all finishing in double figures.
But the Indians (1-1) had the edge in deeper scoring and bench play – outscoring FMU 28-2. Catawba built a 14-point lead at one point in the first half, and the Patriots could not cut into the deficit significantly the rest of the way.
Cooper (21), Marcell Haskett (16), Larry McLeod (13) and Ben Zemonek (11) also scored in double figures for the Indians.
