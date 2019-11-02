HEMINGWAY, S.C. -- Carvers Bay's K.C. Brockington and Kareston Gambel each scored touchdowns to help eliminate Kingstree from playoff contention as the Bears won 30-6 Friday night.
The Bears finished the season with a 2-8, 1-6 record.
Kingstree' s Kavon McBride scored the Jaguars' only touchdown as they finish the season at 1-8 overall, 1-6 Region 7-2A.
