SAVANNAH, Ga. — Carolina Academy's Austin Brown rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bobcats' season came to an end with a 44-28 loss to Bethesda (Ga.) Academy on Friday.

Teammate George Wilder added 104 yards on the ground.

The Bobcats end the season at 10-3.

CA 0 7 21 0 — 28

BA 0 14 16 14 — 44

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: CA: Austin Brown 25-151; George Wilder 15-104.

PASSING: CA: Cade Castles 7-15-107.

RECORDS: CA:10-3.

