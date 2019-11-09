LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Matt Joye rushed for a touchdown and had an interception return for a touchdown during the Bobcats' 21-6 victory over Colleton Prep on Friday in the SCISA 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Austin Brown returned a punt for touchdown.
The Bobcats improved to 9-2 and will travel to Bethesda Academy (Ga.) in at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
CP 0 0 0 6 — 6
CA 0 7 7 7— 21
