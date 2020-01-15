DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Cardinal Newman's three-headed offensive attack got involved early and often and helped carry the Cardinals to a big 63-21 victory on Wednesday against Trinity-Byrnes.
Audrey Meyers had 11 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 21 to pace CN. She was joined by Ashlyn Watkins who had 12 points and Alyce Etter who finished with eight, all in the first half. The trio combined to score 31 of the Cardinals’ 44 points at the break.
Watkins also had nine rebounds and Etter added seven.
Meanwhile, McKenzie Davis paced Trinity’s offense. She scored all eight of the Titans’ points in the first quarter and had 10 of their 11 points entering the second half. She finished with 12 on the evening.
“Our girls didn’t quit,” Titans coach Lacie Jones said. “We were severely out-manned, and we wanted to continue to get better. Even though the score didn’t reflect that, I think we did get better and kept fighting and didn’t keep our heads down.”
CN 21 23 13 6 – 63
TB 8 3 2 8 – 21
CARDINAL NEWMAN (63)
Audrey Meyers 21, Ashlyn Watkins 12, Etter 8, Kennedy 8, Holbrook 4, Payhuff 5, Boyer 2, Wright 3, Slattery 2.
TRINITY-BYRNES (21)
McKenzie Davis 12, Pierce 3, Tatum 2, Winters 2, H. Davis 2, Rials 1
RECORD: 2-8
NEXT GAME: Trinity plays Wilson Hall on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.