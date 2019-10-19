KINGSTREE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Tyjhai Calvin had two rushing touchdowns in the Wolverines' 33-12 win over Kingstree on Friday.
Teammate Quay Graham had fumble return for a score and a rushing touchdown.
The Wolverines improved to 5-3, 3-2 in Region 7-2A and will host Carvers Bay next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree falls to 1-6, 1-4 Region 7-2A and will travel to Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
