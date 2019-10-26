GREELYVILLE, S.C. — Darrious Cooper had two rushing touchdowns as C.E. Murray won the Region 5-A title with a 44-12 victory over Bethune-Bowman on Friday.
Teammate Antonio McKnight had a rushing touchdown and also passed for touchdown.
Also scoring for the War Eagles were Nyziah Alston, Amond Myers with an interception return, Recco Tisdale with a kickoff return and Dajuan Reid with a reception for a touchdown.
C.E. Murray improves to 6-2, 3-0 Region 5-A and will travel to Scott's Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
