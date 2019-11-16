GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray's Antonio McKnight, Carey Singletary, and Nyziah Alston-Daniels each had two rushing touchdowns in the War Eagles' 44-6 win over Scott's Branch on Friday in the Class A state playoffs.
CEM improved to 9-2 and will travel to Green Sea Floyds next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
SB 0 6 0 0 — 6
CEM 8 8 15 13 — 44
