SUMMERTON, S.C. -- C.E. Murray's Nyziah Alston Daniels scored two rushing touchdowns and a added a couple of two-point conversions as the War Eagles won 38-12 Friday over Scott's Branch.
C.E. Murray coach Brian Smith was Scott's Branch's coach last year.
Teammate Antonio McKnight added two rushing touchdowns for C.E. Murray.
The War Eagles improved to 7-2 overall, 4-0 Region 5-A and will host an undetermined opponent on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
