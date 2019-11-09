FCS vs. HHP

Florence Christian's Marshall Brown (1) has his eyes on the goal line Friday as he scores for the Eagles. FCS beats Hilton Head Prep 47-21 to advance in the SCISA 2A state playoffs.

 Audra Coble/Special to the Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.

Teammate Ethan Kelly rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown.

HHP 0 7 7 7—21

FC 14 14 7 12— 47

FIRST QUARTER

FCS- Andre Aikens 2 run (kick failed), 8:25.

FCS- Ethan Kelly 11 run (Brown run), 5:18.

SECOND QUARTER

HHP- Tyrone Galloway 11 pass from Stone McDonald (Trevor Weldon kick), 7:14.

FCS- Brown 20 run (George Rishmiwi pass from Kelly), 5:28

FCS- Brown 49 run (kick failed), 2:12.

THIRD QUARTER

FCS- Brown 17 run (Cam White kick), 9:35.

HHP- Calloway 45 pass from McDonald (Weldon kick), 7:43.

FOURTH QUARTER

FCS- Brown 47 run (kick failed), 9:31

FCS- Aikens 71 run (kick failed), 3:14.

HHP- McDonald 16 run (Weldon Kick), :16.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — FCS: Marshall Brown 16-269; Ethan Kelly 15-152; Andre Aikens 5-90.

RECORDS: FCS: 8-4.

NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Hilton Head Christian in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

