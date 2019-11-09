FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Ethan Kelly rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown.
HHP 0 7 7 7—21
FC 14 14 7 12— 47
FIRST QUARTER
FCS- Andre Aikens 2 run (kick failed), 8:25.
FCS- Ethan Kelly 11 run (Brown run), 5:18.
SECOND QUARTER
HHP- Tyrone Galloway 11 pass from Stone McDonald (Trevor Weldon kick), 7:14.
FCS- Brown 20 run (George Rishmiwi pass from Kelly), 5:28
FCS- Brown 49 run (kick failed), 2:12.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS- Brown 17 run (Cam White kick), 9:35.
HHP- Calloway 45 pass from McDonald (Weldon kick), 7:43.
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS- Brown 47 run (kick failed), 9:31
FCS- Aikens 71 run (kick failed), 3:14.
HHP- McDonald 16 run (Weldon Kick), :16.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — FCS: Marshall Brown 16-269; Ethan Kelly 15-152; Andre Aikens 5-90.
RECORDS: FCS: 8-4.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Hilton Head Christian in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
