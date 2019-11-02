KINGSTREE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns and Ethan Kelly added 121 yards and two rushing scores in a 55-35 victory over Williamsburg Academy on Friday.
The Eagles rushed 49 times for 517 yards.
Williamsburg Academy's Joe Kellahan passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more.
The Stallions end the season at 6-6, 1-4 SCISA Class 1-2A.
FCS 22 27 6 0— 55
WA 13 8 8 6 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
FCS- Ethan Kelly 40 run (Cam White kick), 10:09.
FCS- Marshall Brown 13 run (White kick), 6:32.
WA- Trey Price 46 pass from Joe Kellahan (kick good), 2:48.
FCS-Phillip Hucks 1 run (Brown run), 1:28.
WA- Kellahan 50 run (kick failed), :00.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS- Kelly 21 run (Brown run), 9:59.
FCS- Kelly 36 pass from Robbie Jordan (White kick), 9:14.
FCS- Harrison Forehand 4 pass from Jordan(kick failed), 7:08.
WA- Price 17 pass from Kellahan (run good), 2:03.
FCS- Brown 37 run (kick failed), :37.
THIRD QUARTER
WA- Kellahan 1 run (run good), 7:37.
FCS- Brown 21 run (kick fail), 6:27.
FOURTH QUARTER
WA- Price 90 pass from Kellahan (run failed), 6:27.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — FCS: Marshall Brown 18-289; Ethan Kelly 11-121; Phillip Hucks 4-25.
PASSING - FCS- Robbie Jordan 5-7-69.
RECEIVING - FCS: Kelly 2-51.
RECORDS: FCS: 7-4, 4-1 SCISA 1-2A. WA: 6-6, 1-4 SCISA 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host TBA in SCISA CLass 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.