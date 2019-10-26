LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Austin Brown rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Dillon Christian on Friday.
Teammate Cade Castles passed for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Dillon Christian's Daniel Camp scored on a 54-yard run in third quarter to cut the Bobcats' lead to 20-7.
Carolina Academy improves to 8-1, 4-0 SCISA 1-A and will travel to Pee Dee Academy for the region title at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon Christian falls to 3-6, 2-2 SCISA 1-A and will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
