Our leases are being removed. At least that seems like a good analogy of the loosening of restrictions that came from the COVID-19 pandemic. With that, I am sure we will all be ready to get out and about.
That makes this a good time to offer a reminder of what time of year we are in. With the coming of turkey season — and no, that wasn’t the reminder — comes another season: insect season. Nasty biting evil satanic insects at that.
Now, we have all heard of the murder hornets. At least we should have. That is the next thing that will take every human’s life, it seems. But I am not even talking about them. Sure, they would fit nicely into some 1960s B movie written by an Alfred Hitchcock wannabe.
However, I am actually referring to real and present dangers that for some reason aren’t being bombarded with negative fear press. And I am letting you know about it after putting my own life at risk just moments before typing this column. How is that for having a muse to offer material for writer’s block?
You see, the most devilish and useless thing I can speak of is ticks. Ticks are horrible little creatures. Nature’s vampires suck your blood and leave infecting debris in your blood system, similar to what a vampire does when he infects you with whatever he infects you with to make you undead.
I have found there is little use for ticks. Surely any creature that includes ticks in their diet can find something else to get their protein from. If you can even get protein from them. Heck, they may be useless in that regard as well. I mean, I would easily offer a diet of gnats to opossums and whatever other animals like ticks. Gnats are the second-most useless creature on the planet. Maybe third. Mosquitoes fit into the standings somewhere also.
But ticks are downright the worst.
Go ahead, ask me what I hate. You know what my answer will be? It will be ticks. I will even offer that opinion to you without you asking if someone brings up a list of things to hate.
I took my daughter hunting for turkey maybe seven or eight years ago. Now you know my situation with turkeys if you have ever read this column in the spring. Turkeys avoid me. Do you know what my daughter and I did leave the field with though? Yep, you guessed it. Ticks.
In fact, I pulled several dozen of the little buggers off of her that afternoon. Somehow she didn’t go into a complete panic. Little girls generally have a bunch of hair, and there was no way of knowing whether a family of the hellspawn had made camp in her thick bushy hair. And if they did, what if they decided to vacate while in my truck on the way home? That meant they would find me later!
Yes, I have a hate-hate relationship with ticks. They are as useless as a mop string. A mop string, you ask? Yes, a mop string. Can you think of anything as useless as a mop string that is no longer on the mop?
Well, I can. That would be ticks.
If you hit the woods or even natural areas, such as around creeks and streams, always check yourself afterward this time of year.
