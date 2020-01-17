FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence started Friday’s game on a 12-0 run, only to watch South Florence rally and grab the lead at the end of the third quarter.
But the Knights outscored the Bruins 14-8 in the final stanza to pull away for the 53-48 victory – starting on another 12-0 run.
The Knights had four players in double figures, led by Shaquielle White with 12. Travis Cooper and Braxton Taylor each added 11 and Shakeem White finished with 10.
Brian Sparks led the Bruins with 14 points and Justice Jackson wasn’t far behind with 12.
WF 14 12 13 14 – 53
SF 9 14 17 8 – 48
WEST FLORENCE (53)
Shaquielle White 12, Travis Cooper 11, Braxton Taylor 11, Shakeem White 10, Brigman 5, McBride 2, Bruce 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (48)
Brian Sparks 14, Justice Jackson 12, Timmons 5, McDuffie 5, Hearon 4, Harry 4, Burgess 2, Small 2.
