FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's boys' basketball team survived Conway’s first surge, but the Bruins couldn’t survive the second – or the last.
The Tigers built an 11-2 lead in the first quarter before South rallied to tie the game at 12-12. However, a 16-4 run in the third quarter proved to be the difference.
The Bruins got within 10 in the final stanza, but were outscored 13-5 the rest of the way for a 62-44 victory on Friday.
“We just didn’t do a good job of sticking to the game plan and let them get too many easy shots,” SFHS coach Christian Savage said. “We’ve got to do a better job of fighting in the third quarter.”
Tonka Hemingway had six of his game-high 23 points for Conway in the third after posting 17 points in the first half. Carlton Terry added 18 and Tim Steele finished with 11 to give the Tigers three players in double figures.
Justice Jackson led the Bruins with 18 points followed by Brian Sparks with 12. Jackson, Sparks and Caleb Church all connected on three-pointers in the final frame during South’s late comeback, but it proved too little, too late.
“We just struggled to score (in the third quarter),” Savage said. “We came out flat and didn’t score the ball like we normally do.”
C 14 15 16 17 – 62
SF 12 10 4 18 – 44
CONWAY (62)
Tonka Hemingway 23, Carlton Terry 18, Tim Steele 11, Woodbury 6, Kinlaw 2, McCray 2, Brantley 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (44)
Justice Jackson 18, Brian Sparks 12, Hearon 4, McDuffie 3, Church 3, Burgess 2, Small 2.
RECORD: SF 6-9, 0-1 in Region 6-5A.
NEXT GAME: South Florence hosts Marion today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.