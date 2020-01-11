FLORENCE, S.C. -- Lander went on a 13-2 run to close out the first half and shot 65.5% from the floor in the second half to leave the Smith University Center with a 100-80 victory over FMU on Saturday.
The Patriots fall to 3-9 overall and 2-3 in Peach Belt Conference play while the Bearcats improve to 10-3 and 4-1. FMU travels to Augusta University on Wednesday for its next game.
“I was proud of the guys for much of the game – I thought we played hard,” Francis Marion coach Gary Edwards said after the game. “I thought we played hard and at times we played well. Lander’s a very good team, one of the best teams in the conference. We hung with them and were leading in the first half.
“We just couldn’t keep our focus at times…I think we got tired. Winston (Hill) was hobbled a little bit with an ankle, but I think we showed promise.”
Both teams shot close to 50 percent from the floor, but Lander was 12 for 22 (54.5%) from three-point range while FMU went 7 got 26 (26.9%).
Tyler Brevard led the way for Lander with 21 points followed by Elijah Alston with 17. Deon Berrien and Justin Holliday came off the bench to add 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Keith Matthews led the Patriots with a career-high 20 points followed by Gabriel Dickerson, who came off the bench to post 15 points. Hill added 11.
Lander’s bench outscored FMU 44-30 and the Bearcats held a 20-9 advantage in second-half points.
“The positive thing is we’re getting a lot of experience for our younger guys,” Edwards said. “(Freshman) Jamal Edmonson had a good game. So some good things from our young players for sure.”
