FLORENCE, S.C. – The second meeting between Wilson and South Florence unfolded much like the first, albeit with one minor difference.
A dominant second quarter led the Tigers to victory in the first matchup, and on Tuesday, it was the third. Wilson outscored the Bruins 25-9 right after the break to pull away for a 63-44 win.
The surge was powered by Loyal McQueen, who scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the third stanza, including seven in a row at one point.
“We started to have that sense of urgency, which is what I was waiting for,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said of the Tigers’ big run. “We were sharing the ball pretty well after that. We started playing defense pretty hard and rotating and good things started to happen.”
Chase Hayes added 12 points and El Johnson had 10 to give Wilson three players in double figures. The Tigers also got contributions from six other players and connected on five three-pointers in the game—two by McQueen.
South meanwhile rebounded from a sluggish performance Monday against Sumter to go toe-to-toe with the Tigers for the first half and a beyond.
After falling behind 17-8 after the opening stanza, the Bruins rallied to outscore Wilson 11-7 in the second quarter. Jaz Lyde led the way with seven of her 15 points and Sarah Holland had a key three-pointer that helped SFHS tie the game at 19-19 at one point.
“Definitely a better effort than last night,” SFHS coach Jeff Bley said. “But we still had way too many turnovers tonight. We cut those in half and it might have been a different ball game.”
Lashanti Evans added 11 points for the Bruins and Albany Wilson added five.
W 17 7 25 14 – 63
SF 8 11 9 16 – 44
WILSON (63)
Loyal McQueen 26, Chase Hayes 12, El Johnson 10, Rogers 3, J. Washington 3, Cameron 2, Dubose 2, K. Washington 2, Merritt 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (44)
Jaz Lyde 15, Lashanti Evans 11, Wilson 5, Holland 5, Borden 4, Reaves 2, Snow 2.
RECORDS: W 6-2. SF 0-4.
NEXT GAMES: Wilson will play Myers Park at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Pat Summitt Division of the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational Tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. South Florence hosts Lake City on Thursday before competing in the A&J Tournament this weekend in Marion.
