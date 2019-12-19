FLORENCE, S.C. -- The University of North Georgia had three players post double figures in the first half as the No. 12/13 Nighthawks handed the Francis Marion women's basketball team an 81-53 loss in the Peach Belt Conference opener for the Patriots.
FMU falls to 4-3 and 0-1 after dropping its third straight game. North Georgia improves to 9-1 and 2-0 in PBC play. The Patriots host Young Harris College in their next game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
UNG jumped out to a 14-6 in the first quarter before FMU rallied to pull within three. But the Nighthawks went on a 12-0 run that stretched their lead to 15 with 8:29 left to go in the half.
Chloe Savage’s three-pointer with 38 seconds remaining saw the lead balloon to 20 and North Georgia was on cruise control the rest of the way.
“Their motion offense is really good and they do a good job of making reads,” FMU coach Jeri Porter said after the loss. “So when we were overplaying, they were cutting and we didn’t defend that very well. Not to take anything away from them, but for us I think it came down to defensive preparation in things that we were going to see with them.
“…I’m going to take full responsibility for this win. My kids are great. We just have to go back and see what we can tweak and how we can be better on both sides of the ball.”
Savage led the Nighthawks with 17 points followed by Abby Franklin with 14. Imani Arnold added 13 points and Julianne Sutton had 11. Savage, Arnold and Sutton all had at least 10 points by the break.
The Nighthawks out-rebounded the Patriots 39-29 and outshot them 58.9% to 34.9% for the game.
The lone scorer in double figures for FMU was Zaria Woods. She went 10 for 11 from the floor and finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“She’s good and she’s been good,” Porter said of Woods. “My job now is to figure out how to get her the ball. Even if that means kind of disbanding some of the things we do offensively and going to a little more structure.
“We’ll take a good hard look after the (Christmas) break and figure out how to get her more touches.”
Kiana Adderton and Abigail Bullock each added seven points for FMU.
