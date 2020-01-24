FLORENCE, S.C. -- Behind a balanced scoring effort and a hot start, the Titans grabbed an early double-digit lead and cruised to a 64-50 victory over the Eagles.
TBCS improved to 12-4 overall and stayed perfect in the region at 3-0.
Nick Ford and Amarion Coletrain led the way for the Titans with 10 points each. Ford had eight points in the second quarter and Coletrain had seven in the first half.
Jordan Jones added nine points and Tre’ McLeod finished with eight. Jones had seven in the first half while McLeod scored all of his points in the opening 16 minutes.
The Titans had 11 players reach the scoresheet as they outscored FCS 20-9 in the opening stanza and led 37-19 at the break.
Clayton Bochette, Robbie Jordan and Emekah Johnson shouldered the offensive load for the Eagles. Bochette and Jordan combined for four three-pointers in the first half and eight all together.
Bochette led all scorers with 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Jordan added 12 while Johnson finished with 10.
TB 20 17 17 10 – 64
FC 9 10 9 22 – 50
TRINITY-BYRNES (64)
Nick Ford 10, Amarion Coletrain 10, Jones 9, McLeod 8, Warren 6, Fojardo 5, Eillis 4, Folse 4, Rogers 3, Epps 3, Saragba 2.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)
Clayton Bochette 20, Robbie Jordan 12, Emekah Johnson 10, Smith 2, Shelley 2, Gray 2, Kelly 2.
RECORDS: T-B 12-4, 3-0. FC 6-10, 0-3.
NEXT GAMES: Florence Christian hosts Wilson Hall on Tuesday. Trinity hosts First Baptist on Monday.
