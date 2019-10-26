LANCASTER, S.C. — Lee Central's Edward Benjamin rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and also had a TD catch in the Stallions' 50-40 loss to Buford on Friday.
Teammate Naquan Pepples rushed 186 yards and a touchdown.
The Stallions fell to 5-3, 3-2 Region 4-2A and will travel to Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
