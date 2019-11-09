MULLINS, S.C. — Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Treyton Chandler caught a screen pass from Bryce Chandler, then threw a hook-and-ladder to Kavion Tyler for a 30-yard score as time expired as Bamberg-Ehrhardt stunned Mullins 20-16 on Friday in the 2A state playoffs.
Mullins' took a 16-14 lead on a Marcus Chandler's two-point conversion run after Demaurii Platt scored from 2-yards out late in the fourth quarter.
Teammate Alim Leggette scored a touchdown and Jahaven Phillips had the two-point conversion.
The Auctioneers finished the season at 7-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.