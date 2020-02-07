DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington's girls' basketball team turned in a balanced effort against Hartsville on Friday, placing five players in double figures to earn a big region victory with a 70-58 win.
Aryanna McPhail led the way with 17 points, including 11 over the second and third quarters as the Falcons built a 51-34 lead heading into the final stanza.
Asani Davis and Shaniya Jackson each added 14 points for Darlington. Davis had eight in the first half and Jackson scored nine in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter.
Tahleya Mayze and Sommer Joseph rounded out the big scorers with 10 each. Joseph had eight in the third quarter alone and Mayze had eight in the first half.
Hartsville made things interesting in the fourth quarter by closing the gap to under 10 points. Leading scorer Jazolyn Pendergrass led the charge with a game-high 22 points.
Pendergrass scored 11 in the fourth quarter behind a trio of three-pointers, and had five shots from beyond the arc for the game.
Azaria Knox added 11 for the Red Foxes.
H 8 14 12 21 — 58
D 14 19 18 19 — 70
HARTSVILLE (58)
Jazolyn Pendergrass 22, Azaria Knox 11, Sutton 9, Benjamin 6, Thomas 4, Hudson 3.
DARLINGTON (70)
Aryanna McPhail 17, Asani Davis 14, Shaniya Jackson 14, Tahleya Mayze 10, Sommer Joseph 10, Montgomery 5.
RECORDS: D 12-10, 3-6. H 10-15, 1-8.
NEXT GAMES: Darlington hosts Wilson on Tuesday while Hartsville travels to Myrtle Beach.
