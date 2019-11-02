LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City's Hilshon Bailey passed for 250 yards and rushed for 202 more while totaling four touchdowns. But it was not enough as the Panthers lost 40-39 to Aynor on Friday night.
Lake City teammate Avery Harrison had 133 reception yards and a touchdown and rushed for 102 yards. The Panthers' decision to kick and extra point with 11:13 left in the first quarter was the difference in the game.
From that point on, each team went for two and were successful.
Lake City falls to 4-5, 2-3 Region 6-3A and will travel to Bishop-England in Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
