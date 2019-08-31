JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Adarrian Dawkins passed for a touchdown and Michael McInnis added a score of his own in Friday's 20-6 win against Johnsonville.
The Wild Gators' Wanye Nesmith had 10 tackles and two sacks.
Also, Lake View coach Daryl King won his 100 for his coaching career.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LV: Ja’Correus Ford 17-129; Adarrian Dawkins 15-77; Michael McInnis 18-72.
PASSING – LV: Dawkins 3-7-49.
RECORDS: LV 2-0. J 0-2.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will host West Columbus (NC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Johnsonville will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
