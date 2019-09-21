JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Davian Coaxum scored on a rushing touchdown and added the two point conversion to break a 34-34 score with two minutes left to give the Raiders a 42-34 win Friday.
Hannah-Pamplico scored 24 points in the fourth quarter. Hannah-Pamplico's Jalen Jenkins fell on a fumble in the end zone to tie the game at 34 in the fourth quarter after the Raiders trailed 34-18.
Johnsonville’s La’Sean White, meanwhile, scored receiving and rushing touchdowns. Teammates Isiah Brown and Savion Graves rushed for scores, and Wyatt Smith caught a TD pass.
RECORDS: J 0-3, 0-1 Region 7-2A. HP 2-2, 1-0 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hannah-Pamplico will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
