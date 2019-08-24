KINGSTREE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Terry Singletary rushed for two touchdowns in the War Eagles' 29-0 victory over Kingstree on Friday.
Antonio McKnight and Isaiah Scott each added a rushing touchdown for the War Eagles.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
KINGSTREE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Terry Singletary rushed for two touchdowns in the War Eagles' 29-0 victory over Kingstree on Friday.
Antonio McKnight and Isaiah Scott each added a rushing touchdown for the War Eagles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.