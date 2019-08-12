PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico had quite the opening Monday at the Inaugural Dr. Coleman Memorial Invitational at Raider Stadium.

Coach Jamie Johnson’s team made three clutch defensive stands and capitalized on its first, leading to the two-quarter game’s lone score and a 6-0 victory over Lake City.

Johnsonville, meanwhile, defeated Timmonsville 20-6, and Cheraw defeated Andrew Jackson 14-7.

Hannah-Pamplico 6

Lake City 0

Just as it appeared Lake City had the momentum on offense, the Raiders’ Rayonte Eaddy recovered a fumble, and Hannah-Pamplico was rolling in its new, option-oriented offense.

After recovering the ball at the H-P 28, quarterback Jaheim Wilson made most of the big gains, including a 15-yarder for a touchdown up the middle and 6-0 lead.

"I liked how effective we were on the drive that we scored," Raiders coach Jamie Johnson said. "I like for us to be that team that's harder to stop in the running game as the game goes on."

When Lake City got the ball back, it appeared again momentum was swaying the Panthers’ way when Avery Harrison got loose and was running toward the end zone. That was, until the Raiders’ Javonte Ellison caught him at the H-P 10.

Lake City eventually turned it over on downs at the 6.

Later, however, the Panthers took advantage of a Raider punt that went awry. That put Lake City in key field position. After moving to the H-P 10, the Raiders once again made the Panthers turn it over on downs.

Johnsonville 20

Timmonsville 6

Johnsonville’s Javion Thompkins stormed up the middle and tackled Timmonsville’s Jayden Ford on the first play from scrimmage.

That set the tone for the Flashes.

Lesean White’s 34-yard scamper set up Johnsonville quarterback Savion Graves’ sneak for the game’s first touchdown. Graves then completed a pass to a diving Quez Lewis to give Johnsonville an 8-0 lead.

Timmonsville answered that a short time later from its own 10. That’s when quarterback Christian Taylor backed up and ran from the Whirlwinds’ own end zone and then sped up the left sideline and into the end zone to narrow the Flashes’ lead to 8-6.

But Graves responded with a 20-yard TD toss to Isaiah Brown for a 14-6 lead. Graves made a play right before that just as big to set up that score as he threw as he was being tackled to Lewis, who then scrambled from the Johnsonville 29 to the Timmonsville 32.

In the second quarter, Graves darted and dodged around the Whirlwinds’ 47 before going up the middle and into the end zone for a 20-6 lead.

"I thought Savion played pretty well," Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb said. "As a team, I thought we played well for the most part. We were a little sloppy in some place sup front, especially on offense. But we're a bit better than we were last year, and that's a statement to the kids working hard and doing the right things."

Cheraw 14

Andrew Jackson 7

Braves quarterback Tyson Hall’s arm is back in business. He threw for two long touchdowns.

After Andrew Jackson went ahead 7-0, the Braves responded with a 52-yard pass from Tyson Hall to Jalen Coit.

After Andrew Jackson’s defense forced a fumble to take over at the Braves’ 40, the size and aggressiveness of Cheraw’s line held firm.

Then, Cheraw then took back over the scored on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Ricky Lockhart for a 14-7 lead.

The Braves passed their way into scoring position late in the game, but Andrew Jackson held up with less than two minutes remaining.

“We held onto the ball too long at times, and the receivers sometimes weren’t pushing their routes,” Cheraw coach Andy Poole said. “But overall, we’ll be all right.”