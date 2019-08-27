FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s 23-0 win Friday over Crestwood was the Knights’ first shutout since beating Ashley Ridge 20-0 on Oct. 4, 2013.
Third-year defensive coordinator Jerran Devlin wouldn’t want it any other way.
“I think it set the tone for the season,” he said. “They know what the standard is now. They know of the level we’re capable of playing at, and every day a great performance is expected.”
A great performance was certainly delivered Friday. West’s Semaj Johnson recovered a fumble that led to a Knights touchdown drive, and Nyke Johnson returned an interception for a score of his own.
“I can’t say enough about our defense,” second-year West coach Jody Jenerette said. “I think it was all about preparation and what they did last week in practice. I noticed last Monday and I told (Devlin) that’s been the most locked-in defense I’ve seen since I got here. And that led to the shutout; the kids did really well.” After West Florence outlasted Crestwood 59-47 last year, the Knights wanted to show they learned from that experience.
“The year before in Crestwood we gave up so many points that everybody was down on our defense,” Jenerette recalled. “So we weathered the storm and rode the storm out in the offseason. And everything then came to fruition. If you just stick with the plan, good things will happen.”
The plan is simple: Attack the football.
“My philosophy is putting pressure on the other guys,” said Devlin, whose defense held Crestwood to less than 100 yards and forced five three-and-out possessions. “We’re not just going to sit back and take what the offense gives us. We’re going to put pressure on them to react to us instead of us reacting to them.”
And, of course, demanding players do that in practice – or else.
“In practice, if it’s three whistles and you’re not going to the ball, you’ve got to do stuff after practice like extra conditioning for punishment,” Semaj Johnson said. “So we swarmed to the ball and played with intensity. (Devlin) makes us work harder in practice so Friday nights will seem much lighter.”
Jenerette certainly noticed.
“I think they dictated the game,” Jenerette said. “Our lineman came off the ball really well and our speed was there and we had a great tempo on defense. They also played with great purpose. I can’t say enough about what those guys did. It really was a great performance.”
That’s also because each player has grown more comfortable into his role.
“Coach Devlin is like, ‘Make sure you do your job and do the right thing and play ball like you’re supposed to,” West defender Ti'kyse Miller said. “If we do that, we know who will win.”
It all comes down to a team effort, indeed.
“We just like to put our offense in a good position to score,” Semaj Johnson said. “Whether the offense scores or the defense scores, everybody is happy.
“And we want to keep the coaches happy.”