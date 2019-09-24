FLORENCE, S.C. -- After posting four consecutive shutouts to open the season, the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team has broken into the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll for the first time in five seasons, taking the No.12 position. It is also the program’s highest ranking since 2001.
Next up for the Patriots is a non-conference road test against Eckerd on Saturday at 7 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Fla. No Patriot squad has ever recorded five consecutive shutouts. The program's best start was 8-0-0 in 1998. Two other Peach Belt Conference schools appear in this week’s poll: Young Harris College at No.2 and Lander University at No.16.
The last time the Patriots were nationally ranked was at No.22 in the Sept. 30, 2014, poll during a campaign when FMU posted a 12-4-2 mark.
Prior to that national ranking, FMU was ranked 21st in the Nov. 11, 2008 poll. That 2008 FMU squad captured both the PBC regular season and tournament titles and finished with a 14-5-3 overall record.
FMU also appeared in the national poll for four weeks during the 2003 season, and for a stretch of 22 out of 23 weeks between the 1999 and 2001 seasons. The Patriots occupied the No.6 spot in the 2001 pre-season Top 25 poll.
