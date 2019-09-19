MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins’ football program is moving the rest of its varsity and junior varsity games this season to Creek Bridge STEM Academy (formerly Creek Bridge High School) at those games’ regularly scheduled days and times, according to a press release by the Marion County School District.
Team practices, however, will remain on Mullins’ field.
Mullins’ stadium is undergoing a renovation of its lighting system that will take an extended amount of time, according to the press release.
MULLINS JV HOME GAMES AT CREEK BRIDGE
Today vs. Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Andrews, 7 p.m.
MULLINS VARSITY HOME GAMES AT CREEK BRIDGE
Oct. 11 vs. Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 vs. Latta, 7:30 p.m.
