FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora scored the match’s only goal with 2:07 remaining in the second overtime period to give Francis Marion University a stunning 1-0 victory over Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday in non-conference men’s soccer action.
Francis Marion improves to 2-0-0 on the young season. Queens entered the match unbeaten at 2-0-0 and was among the other schools receiving votes in this week’s NCAA Division II Top 25 poll.
FMU will play host to Belmont Abbey College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
Zamora used a cross by sophomore midfielder Sam Pollard to tally the winning score at the 107:53 mark. It was the Spanish international’s first goal as a Patriot.
Francis Marion out-shot Queens 20-11 and held a narrow 9-8 advantage in corner kicks. Both squads had one shot apiece in each of the two overtime periods.
FMU junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco extended his scoreless minutes streak to 197:53 to start his Patriot career. He blanked Coker University 5-0 in the team’s opener. On Saturday, he turned aside five Queens’ shots.
Royals’ goalkeeper Sebastian Kalk registered six saves.
Sophomore forward Nestor Nunez led FMU with six shots, while Zamora and senior Travis Cooke took three apiece.
