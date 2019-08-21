FLORENCE, S.C. – Jody Jenerette likely hopes his second season at West Florence High is as successful as his first after guiding the Knights to an 11-2 record and the Region 6-5A championship.
He also likely hopes the regular season goes a lot smoother than the preseason did.
A traffic accident on I-95 kept WFHS from competing in one scrimmage and the Knights also didn’t take the field at the Florence Jamboree due to lightning in the area that canceled the event.
“It’s probably the weirdest preseason I’ve ever been a part of in my 23 years,” Jenerette said. “The heat’s been an issue; we haven’t been able to get out as much and we’ve had to go in the mornings. Then our schedule’s been off, so it’s just been a weird, weird preseason.
“But that being said, I think everybody’s going through the same kind of thing, so we’ve got to see who’s going to respond on Friday – whether we’re going to respond or they’re going to respond, you know?”
The Knights kick off the regular season at Memorial Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against 4A Crestwood.
Last year’s contest in Dalzell was a barn-burner as the two teams combined for more than 100 points in a 59-47 victory for West Florence. Running back Ailym Ford ran for four touchdowns and quarterback Cooper Wallace had another as West was able to negate a five-touchdown performance from Crestwood’s Damontae Furman.
But Ford, a 2,000-yard rusher, and Cooper are gone as WFHS enters the season will a strong defense, but a lot of questions still on offense, Jenerette said.
“Turnovers have been our biggest bug-a-boo in practice,” he said. “We’ve turned the ball over in practice and we turned the ball over in the one scrimmage we did have, and that’s something we did not do last year. And that’s something you cannot do.”
Senior Hale Emerson takes over behind center with Nyke Johnson moving into the running back role vacated by Ford.
“(Emerson) is a guy that has a lot of talent and can lead us to a really big season,” Jenerette said. “But he’s got to get some help and these guys have got to help him and we’ve got to get better up front. I think Dylan Snyder is a matchup nightmare – he’s a really good player. We’ve got to be more production from the wide receiver position and we’ve got some different names out there right now and someone’s got to step up and make a play.”
While the offense catches up, Jenerette will be counting on the defense to get stops against a Crestwood squad that went 2-9 a season ago.
Furman is back for CHS along with play-making receiver Montrell White. The offensive and defensive lines are also likely a strong point, coach Roosevelt Nelson told The Sumter Item earlier in the summer.
“Offensively they scheme it up really well,” Jenerette said. “…They do a good job of getting the ball in space. They’re big up front – I was really impressed with their guys at the line of scrimmage. Extremely big, extremely well-coached and very physical.
“They block and they stick to you. We’ve got to get off blocks, shed blocks and get to their quarterback and make him uncomfortable.”