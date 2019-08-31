DARLINGTON, S.C. – Could the movie “Days of Thunder” play itself out in real life tonight at Darlington Raceway?
William Byron sure hopes so.
His No. 24 Chevy, with a throwback scheme honoring the 1990 NASCAR-based movie, earned the pole for the 70th annual Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Byron, at 21, is not only the youngest to earn the pole for this race at Darlington, he also is the third driver to have won pole positions in the same year at the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500.
And if Byron wins tonight, that would be his first on NASCAR’s top level. In the movie, Tom Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle, also won his first Cup race at Darlington.
“He won at Darlington, so hopefully we can continue that,” Byron said. “I think that would be really fitting, so I don’t know. I haven’t thought about that. It’s a really tough race track to get your first win at. But guys have done it in the past. So, I’ve just got to focus in and try to do that myself. I think we’ve got a good car, and practice has gone smooth for us. I think we were a top-10 car on averages, so I think that’s good.”
By putting himself on the pole, Byron also proved the No. 24 is ageless in its success at Darlington. After it won six Southern 500s with NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon behind the wheel, it seems like old times to see that number back in contention.
But that’s what this weekend is all about: Remembering and paying tribute to the past that has made Darlington so significant in NASCAR.
But it also takes experience to tame the egg-shaped oval they call “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”
Two-time Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin is one favorite with 11 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives in this race. Or what about defending champion Brad Keselowski, who has five top-10s and three top-fives?
And don’t forget Kyle Larson, who led for most of last year’s race before finishing third. For Larson’s Darlington career, he has four top-10s and two top-fives.
Just so happens, Keselowski and Larson will start second and third, respectively.
How much does experience matter? Just ask Hamlin.
“I agree, because this race is longer than the (Coca-Cola) 600," said Hamlin, who wil start eighth tonight. "At the 600 you’ve got some room for air here and there. You’ve got a track three times as wide and you can run all over it. If you need to take a break from the wall at Charlotte, you just pull down and run the low line for a lap or two, give your mind a chance to reset. Here at Darlington, you have to run up against the wall, and there is just no room for error, so mentally it’s the toughest race without a doubt.
“Physically, I think it’s the toughest race. The car is hotter, because the air doesn’t escape, because you’re right up against the wall. You typically get right-side damage which throws the carbon-monoxide in the car, so it’s just a driver’s tough race track, and that’s why you haven’t seen a lot of young guys just go out there and win this race. You’ve seen some be strong at points in the race, but to finish it off, you kind of see the veterans do that year after year.”
Current points leader (and 2018 Southern 500 champ) Kyle Busch will start 33rd tonight, but his brother, Kurt Busch, will start fourth.
Meanwhile, seven-time Cup points champion Jimmie Johnson is simply trying to make it into the playoffs. With him starting sixth tonight, that improves his chances of landing a possible win that would automatically push him into the postseason.
And then, there is defending series champion Joey Logano, who is second in the points standings and will start seventh tonight.
While Byron celebrated his pole position for tonight, he knows the weekend is far from over.
“Everything has been going smooth for us so far this weekend, and hopefully it continues into the race," Byron said. "The race is ultimately what matters. But qualifying is a good start, especially having the No. 1 pit stall.”
