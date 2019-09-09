wf-sf girls golf

West Florence's Alla McGillivray examines the shot Monday before making the putt. The Knights hosted the South Florence Bruins Monday at Traces Golf Course. McGillivray wins the match with a 45.

 Audra Coble/Special to the Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alla McGillivray earned top medalist honor with a 45 to lead West Florence to a 203-223 victory over South Florence in a girls' golf match Monday at Traces Golf Course.

Trinity Chapman and Madeline Ateyeh each shot a 52 for the Knights.

Anna Grice Smith led South Florence with a 49.

 

SOUTH FLORENCE (223)

Anna Grice Smith 49, Blakely Adams 54, Meredith Baxley 59, A.C. Stone 61, Sarah Danner 61.

WEST FLORENCE (203)

Alla McGillivray 45, Trinity Chapman 52, Madeline Ateyeh 52, Emma O’Malley 54.

 

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

The King’s Academy 3

Thomas Sumter 0

 

SUMTER — The King’s Academy’s Meg Sansbury had three aces, 10 kills and 10 digs in a 25-10, 25-23, and 25-7 straight-sets win.

Teammate Meredith Hoover added 20 assists.

 

ACES – TKA: Meg Sansbury 3.

KILLS –  TKA: Sansbury 10, Copeland Eaddy 6.

DIGS – TKA: Sansbury 10, Eaddy 8.

ASSISTS – TKA: Meredith Hoover 20

RECORDS: TKA 5-1.

NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Cathedral Academy at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

 

East Clarendon 3

Crestwood 0

 

TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon defeated Crestwood 25-9, 25-16, and 25-19.

 

Robert E. Lee 3

Pee Dee Academy 1

 

MULLINS — Robert E. Lee defeated Pee Dee Academy 25-23, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-15 in the SCISA Region 4-2A opener.

The Golden Eagles fell to 4-3, 0-1 in SCISA Region 4-2a and will host Florence Christian at 5 p.m. today.

 

GIRLS' TENNIS

South Florence 5

Governor School 1

 

HARTSVILLE— South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Rita Allen in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-3.

The Governor’s School’s Ellie Moran defeated Morgan Black in No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-2.

 

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. Rita Allen 6-1, 6-3; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Rita Kayser 5-7, 7-5 (10-4); Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Krishna Patel 6-1, 6-2; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Gracen Anne 6-2, 6-4; Ellie Moran (GSSM) def. Morgan Brock 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Anna Patterson/Blair Crosby (SF) def. Kayley Wilcox/Ashley Terry 6-0, 6-0.

