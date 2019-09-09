FLORENCE, S.C. — Alla McGillivray earned top medalist honor with a 45 to lead West Florence to a 203-223 victory over South Florence in a girls' golf match Monday at Traces Golf Course.
Trinity Chapman and Madeline Ateyeh each shot a 52 for the Knights.
Anna Grice Smith led South Florence with a 49.
SOUTH FLORENCE (223)
Anna Grice Smith 49, Blakely Adams 54, Meredith Baxley 59, A.C. Stone 61, Sarah Danner 61.
WEST FLORENCE (203)
Alla McGillivray 45, Trinity Chapman 52, Madeline Ateyeh 52, Emma O’Malley 54.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
The King’s Academy 3
Thomas Sumter 0
SUMTER — The King’s Academy’s Meg Sansbury had three aces, 10 kills and 10 digs in a 25-10, 25-23, and 25-7 straight-sets win.
Teammate Meredith Hoover added 20 assists.
ACES – TKA: Meg Sansbury 3.
KILLS – TKA: Sansbury 10, Copeland Eaddy 6.
DIGS – TKA: Sansbury 10, Eaddy 8.
ASSISTS – TKA: Meredith Hoover 20
RECORDS: TKA 5-1.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Cathedral Academy at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
East Clarendon 3
Crestwood 0
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon defeated Crestwood 25-9, 25-16, and 25-19.
Robert E. Lee 3
Pee Dee Academy 1
MULLINS — Robert E. Lee defeated Pee Dee Academy 25-23, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-15 in the SCISA Region 4-2A opener.
The Golden Eagles fell to 4-3, 0-1 in SCISA Region 4-2a and will host Florence Christian at 5 p.m. today.
GIRLS' TENNIS
South Florence 5
Governor School 1
HARTSVILLE— South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Rita Allen in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-3.
The Governor’s School’s Ellie Moran defeated Morgan Black in No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-2.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Rita Allen 6-1, 6-3; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Rita Kayser 5-7, 7-5 (10-4); Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Krishna Patel 6-1, 6-2; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Gracen Anne 6-2, 6-4; Ellie Moran (GSSM) def. Morgan Brock 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Anna Patterson/Blair Crosby (SF) def. Kayley Wilcox/Ashley Terry 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.