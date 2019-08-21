SUMTER, S.C.— Emmanuel Christian’s Callie Johnson had 13 kills in the 25-8, 25-4, and 25-19 volleyball win late Tuesday against Sumter Christian.
Emma Foster had nine aces for the Crusaders.
Maranatha 3
Step of Faith 0
RIDGELAND— Maranatha defeated Step of Faith 25-10, 25-17 and 25-13.
RECORDS: MCS 1-0.
NEXT MATCH: Maranatha will host South Pointe Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Emmanuel Christian 10
Sumter Christian 0
SUMTER — Emmanuel Christian’s Jordan Howle had three goals.
Maranatha 1
Step of Faith 1
RIDGELAND — Maranatha’s Brayden Clark scored a goal as the game ended in a tie at 1 because of lightning.
The Bulldogs improved to 0-1-1 and will host South Pointe Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Trinity-Byrnes 9
Hammond 0
FLORENCE — Trinity-Byrnes’ Allie Murrell defeater Rhett Braham 6-0, 6-0 in No.1 singles.
The Titans didn’t lose a set in single and doubles matches.
SINGLES
Allie Murrell (T-B) def. Rhett Braham 6-0, 6-0; McKenzie Davis (T-B) def. Claire Lewis 6-1, 6-1; Haley Davis (T-B) def. Caroline Cromer 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (T-B) def. Maggie Irvin 6-0, 6-1; Maggie Murrell (T-B) def. Anne Murphy Lane 6-0, 6-1; Claire Peebles (T-B) def. Katie Wallace Frye 6-0, 6-4.
DOUBLES
A.Murrell/ Davis (T-B) def. Lewis/ Cromer 8-3; H.Davis/ McKay (T-B) def. Brabham/ Gewenaelle Monnet 8-1; M.Murrell/ Eloise Hupfer 8-5.
RECORDS: T-B: 1-0.
NEXT MATCH: Trinity-Byrnes will travel to Heathwood Hall at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.