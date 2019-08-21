sports no-art logo

SUMTER, S.C.— Emmanuel Christian’s Callie Johnson had 13 kills in the 25-8, 25-4, and 25-19 volleyball win late Tuesday against Sumter Christian.

Emma Foster had nine aces for the Crusaders.

 

Maranatha 3

Step of Faith 0

 

RIDGELAND— Maranatha defeated Step of Faith 25-10, 25-17 and 25-13.

 

RECORDS: MCS 1-0.

NEXT MATCH: Maranatha will host South Pointe Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.

 

 

BOYS’ SOCCER

Emmanuel Christian 10

Sumter Christian 0

 

SUMTER — Emmanuel Christian’s Jordan Howle had three goals.

 

Maranatha 1

Step of Faith 1

 

RIDGELAND — Maranatha’s Brayden Clark scored a goal as the game ended in a tie at 1 because of lightning.

The Bulldogs improved to 0-1-1 and will host South Pointe Christian at 5 p.m. Friday.

 

GIRLS' TENNIS

Trinity-Byrnes 9

Hammond 0

 

FLORENCE — Trinity-Byrnes’ Allie Murrell defeater Rhett Braham 6-0, 6-0 in No.1 singles.

The Titans didn’t lose a set in single and doubles matches.

 

SINGLES

Allie Murrell (T-B) def. Rhett Braham 6-0, 6-0; McKenzie Davis (T-B) def. Claire Lewis 6-1, 6-1; Haley Davis (T-B) def. Caroline Cromer 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (T-B) def. Maggie Irvin 6-0, 6-1; Maggie Murrell (T-B) def. Anne Murphy Lane 6-0, 6-1; Claire Peebles (T-B) def. Katie Wallace Frye 6-0, 6-4.

DOUBLES

A.Murrell/ Davis (T-B) def. Lewis/ Cromer 8-3; H.Davis/ McKay (T-B) def. Brabham/ Gewenaelle Monnet 8-1; M.Murrell/ Eloise Hupfer 8-5.

RECORDS: T-B: 1-0.

NEXT MATCH:  Trinity-Byrnes will travel to Heathwood Hall at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you