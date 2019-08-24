CHARLESTON, S.C. — Matt Kelly's 11-yard TD run with 5:21 give Porter-Gaud a 35-28 win over Florence Christian on Friday.
J.D. Key recovered a fumble in the end zone to tie the game for Cyclones at 28-28 with 10:07 remaining.
Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Jack McFadden scored two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.
FCS 8 20 0 0 — 28
PG 0 14 7 14—35
FIRST QUARTER
FCS – Andre Aikens 58 run (Graham Berry Pass from Robbie Jordan), 5:19
SECOND QUARTER
PG – Matt Kelly 5 run (David Ball Kick), 11:54.
FCS – Berry 10 pass from Jordan (Ethan Kelly pass from Jordan), 9:00
FCS – Jack McFadden 72 pass from Jordan (Kick failed), 7:23.
FCS – McFadden 35 run ( pass failed), 4:24.
PG – Kelly 4 run (Ball kick), :38.
THIRD QUARTER
PG – Tobias Lafayette 27 pass from Kelly (Ball Kick), :41.
FOURTH QUARTER
PG – J.D. Key fumble recovery in end zone (Ball kick), 10:07.
PG – Kelly 11 run (Ball kick), 5:21.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Marshall Brown 12-65; Andre Aikens 12-76; Jack McFadden 3-40.
PASSING – FCS: McFadden 1-72.
RECEIVING – FCS: Robbie Jordan 8-14-177-1-2.
RECORDS: FCS: 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will host TKA at 7:30 p.m. Friday.