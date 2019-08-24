FCS logo florence christian

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Matt Kelly's 11-yard TD run with 5:21 give Porter-Gaud a 35-28 win over Florence Christian on Friday. 

J.D. Key recovered a fumble in the end zone to tie the game for Cyclones at 28-28 with 10:07 remaining.

Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Jack McFadden scored two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.

FCS 8 20 0 0 — 28

PG 0 14 7 14—35

FIRST QUARTER

FCS – Andre Aikens 58 run (Graham Berry Pass from Robbie Jordan), 5:19

SECOND QUARTER

PG – Matt Kelly 5 run (David Ball Kick), 11:54.

FCS – Berry 10 pass from Jordan (Ethan Kelly pass from Jordan), 9:00

FCS – Jack McFadden 72 pass from Jordan (Kick failed), 7:23.

FCS – McFadden 35 run ( pass failed), 4:24.

PG – Kelly 4 run (Ball kick), :38. 

THIRD QUARTER

PG – Tobias Lafayette 27 pass from Kelly (Ball Kick), :41.

FOURTH QUARTER

PG – J.D. Key fumble recovery in end zone (Ball kick), 10:07.

PG – Kelly 11 run (Ball kick), 5:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – FCS: Marshall Brown 12-65; Andre Aikens 12-76; Jack McFadden 3-40.

PASSING – FCS: McFadden 1-72.

RECEIVING – FCS: Robbie Jordan 8-14-177-1-2.

RECORDS: FCS: 0-1.

NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will host TKA at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

