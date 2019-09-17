FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team looks to continue its season-opening winning streak as the Patriots are scheduled to host to Belmont Abbey College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The Patriots (2-0-0) are undefeated after blanking both Coker University (5-0) and Queens University of Charlotte (1-0) in double overtime. FMU will be looking for its sixth-ever 3-0-0 start to a season, and the first since the 2014 campaign.
Five different Patriots have found the back of the net in the two matches, while junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco has made nine saves in the two shutouts.
Belmont Abbey enters the match with a 1-2-0 mark after earning a 3-1 win against Barton College on Saturday.
Belmont Abbey leads the all-time series 3-1-1 and holds the lead in goals scored 16-6 against the Patriots. However, this will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 2007 season.
Following Wednesday’s contest, the FMU men will entertain the University of Montevallo on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hartzler Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.