MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' Russell Dowley's fumble return to make it 18-0 late in the first half was the difference in an 18-16 victory over Johnsonville on Friday.
Isaac Hemingway scored the game first two touchdowns for the Auctioneers.
In the second half, it was all Johnsonville with a 20-yard touchdown reception to Quez Lewis from Tyraun Chandler to make 18-6 and then an Isiah Brown reception added the two-point conversion to make it 18-8.
In the fourth quarter with eight minutes to play, Chandler connected with Lewis again to cut the Aucs' lead to 18-16.
J 0 0 8 8 — 16
M 18 0 0 0 — 18
RECORDS:M: 5-2, 4-0 Region 7-2A. J: 1-5, 1-3 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Johnsonville will host Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
