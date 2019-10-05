Johnsonville logo

LATTA, S.C.— Johnsonville’s Savion Graves passed for two touchdowns and ran for another during the Flashes' 42-0 win Friday over Latta. This was the Flashes' first win of the season.

Teammate Daquan Burroughs had two rushing touchdowns of his own.

Also, Isaiah Brown and Rashawn Moore each had receiving touchdowns for Johnsonville.

The Flashes improved to 1-4, 1-2 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m.

Latta falls to 3-3, 2-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m.

