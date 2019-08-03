FLORENCE, S.C. – The Lamar 10U Dixie Youth baseball team had a lot of strengths this season, but its biggest one was likely its resiliency, coach Alex Weatherly said.

“They always battled hard,” Weatherly said. “We went to the district and lost the first game and had to battle with one loss from there. Then we went undefeated at state until the last day and then we had to win two games on the last day and battle in that one as well.

“They never let themselves get too far down. They always seemed to battle back and respond.”

That included the World Series. Lamar wound up dropping the first game by 10 runs only to come back the next day and win by 10 runs.

“It was an all-out effort this year,” Weatherly said. “We had good pitching, played good defense and good hitting. We just had to buckle down and do what we were capable of doing.”

Depth was also an area of strength. The pitching staff included more than half the players on the roster including one that came up big during the decisive victory for the state championship.

“(Tucker Watford) hadn’t really pitched since rec ball, but he came through and pitched three great innings for us,” Weatherly said.

Avery Weaver took the ball in a lot of big games as well as being the team’s top starter with Lavoris Lucas and L.T. Weatherly joining him on the mound as some of the top arms.

The offense also had depth as Lamar could count on any number of batters throughout the lineup, coach Weatherly said.

That was especially true in the World Series as the No. 7 hitter, A.J. Odum, wound up being the batting champion for the entire tournament.

“He went 5 for 8 and batted .625 for the tournament,” coach Weatherly said. “He had some big hits for us.”

Weaver also provided some offensive pop for Lamar along with a host of others that included Brodie Hickson, Dawson Wilkes, Cole Daniel, Zaiden Patrick, Austin Barr, Landen Olson and D.Q. Green.