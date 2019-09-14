MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Wyatt Rowland had two touchdown receptions and totaled 155 receiving yards while the Swampcats won 32-14 over Heathwood Hall on Friday.
Teammate Trey Sharpe rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown of his own.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LMA: Trey Sharpe 14-122; Wyatt Rowland 7-36
PASSING – LMA: Burgess Jordan 5-7-155-2.
RECEIVING – LMA: Wyatt Rowland 5-155.
RECORDS: LMA 3-0, 2-0 SCISA Class 3A.
NEXT GAME: LMA will host Porter Gaud at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
