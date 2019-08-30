FLORENCE, S.C. -- Chase Elsseser’s 20-yard field goal with three minutes left gave Hartsville a 16-13 win against South Florence on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
After neither team sustained much rhythm during the first quarter, South Florence struck first in the second. Starting a drive inside Hartsville territory, the Bruins’ Hahsaun Wilson took a delayed handoff from LaNorris Sellers and darted 21 yards to the 16.
Then a Red Fox facemask penalty after a Sellers run moved the Bruins to the Hartsville 6, the Bruins stalled at the 1. That was, until Wilson stormed up the middle for the game’s first touchdown with seven minutes until halftime.
But Hartsville opened its passing game after that with Owen Taylor completing a 32-yard pass to Jaivon Hough that put the Red Foxes at the Bruin 38. Taylor then completed an 8-yard pass to Tyrek Mills and a 24-yarder to Tate Hawkins that moved Hartsville inside the 10. A couple plays later, Taylor scored to bring his team within 7-6.
After holding the Bruins four and out, Taylor struck again with a 45-yard pass to Hough. After that play put Hartsville at the Bruin 1, Taylor punched it in for what became a 13-7 halftime lead.
South Florence did have a couple of prime first-half opportunities. A 33-yard pass from Sellers to Tyae McWhite was caught, but just out of bounds in the end zone.
And after South advanced to the Red Foxes’ 25 with one-tenth of a second left in the second quarter, Sellers was sacked.
Special teams, however, got the Bruins back into the game. After Sellers attempted a pooch kick which l was downed at the Red Fox 3, Hartsville eventually was forced to punt. But the Bruins blocked Leland Saxton’s punt and set the Bruins up for an 8-yard pass from Sellers to McWhite.
Hartsville, however, blocked the point-after kick to keep the game tied at 13.
Taylor took back over after that with a 38-yard pass to Hawkins and Darian McMillan followed with a 21-yard run to put Hartsville at the South Florence 9. After the Red Foxes recovered its own fumble, they decided to let Elsseser attempt what amounted to a an extra-point kick and the win.
Taylor finished with 145 passing yards for Hartsville, and Hough had four catches for 82. Hawkins meanwhile, finished with 62 yards receiving.
H 0 13 0 3 -- 16
SF 0 7 0 6 -- 13
SECOND QUARTER
SF – Hahsaun Wilson 1 run (Mikey Jack kick), 7:00
H – Owen Taylor 9 run (kick blocked), 4:04
H – Taylor 1 run (Chase Elsseser kick), 2:19
FOURTH QUARTER
SF – Tyae McWhite 8 pass from LaNorris Sellers (kick blocked), 6:14
H – Elesseser 20 FG, 3:00
