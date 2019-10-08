Trinity-Byrnes vs. Calhoun Falls

JOHN RUSSELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS Trinity-Byrnes hosted Calhoun Falls on Friday, September 27, 2019.

 JOHN RUSSELL

SCISA 3A

1. Hammond (4)

2. Laurence Manning

3. First Baptist

4. Heathwood Hall

5. Ben Lippen

Also receiving votes: Porter-Gaud

SCISA 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (3)

2. Trinity-Byrnes (1)

3. Hilton Head Christian

4. Florence Christian

5. Orangeburg Prep

Also receiving votes: None

SCISA 1A

1. Thomas Heyward (3)

2. Carolina Academy (1)

3. Pee Dee Academy

4. Bethesda Academy

5. Dorchester Academy

Also receiving votes: Colleton Prep

SCISA 8-man

1. Andrew Jackson Academy (3)

2. Clarendon Hall

3. Richard Winn Academy

4. St. John’s Christian

5. Jefferson Davis Academy

Also receiving votes: None

