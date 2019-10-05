Trinity-Byrnes tb t-b logo 2018-19

RIDGELAND, S.C.— Trinity-Byrnes’ Donovan Lambert rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns during the Titans' 55-14 win over last year's SCISA Class A state champion Thomas Heyward.

Titans teammate Nick Jones finished with receiving and rushing touchdowns.

Also, Tay Joe had an interception return for a touchdown for Trinity-Byrnes.

The Titans improved to 6-2 overall, 1-0 SCISA Region 1-2A and will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

