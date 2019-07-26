MACON, Ga. – The Florence RedWolves scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to earn their second straight victory over Macon, 7-3 on Friday.

Florence is now 21-25 overall and 11-9 in the second half while the Bacon fell to 27-16 and 10-7.

It was the finale of a four-game series that saw the teams split as the RedWolves earned the victory in the final meeting between the two teams this season. They travel to Savannah on Saturday before playing the Southern Division-leading Bananas again at home on Monday at 7 p.m.

Isaac Rab and John Mitchell Carter each drew a bases-loaded walks to start the scoring in in the decisive sixth inning and Eldrige Figueroa had the big hit with a two-run single. Figueroa led Florence with three hits, including a double.

Carter eventually scored on a wild pitch as the RedWolves took a 5-1 lead.

Kenny Piper added a sacrifice fly in the eighth and Rab had an RBI single in the ninth.

The big inning made a winner out of Parker White, who tossed six strong frames and allowed one run on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.