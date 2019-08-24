DARLINGTON, S.C. – By the time he was finished racing, Harry Gant had almost as many nicknames as victories.
“Hard-Luck Harry” and “Handsome Harry” were two that stood the test of time, along with “The Bandit.”
But there was one more moniker he picked up, thanks to an unprecedented run of success in late summer of 1991.
And it all started at Darlington.
At the age of 51, Gant became the oldest winner of the Southern 500 – kicking off a four-race winning streak on the Winston Cup series combined with another pair of Busch Series victories to earn the nickname “Mr. September.”
Gant didn’t take his first lead until lap 151, but he ended up outpacing most of the field as only two cars were on the lead lap with Grant by the end.
“Well, I always got a good car here and everything just works good for us,” Gant said from pit row after the race, according to a YouTube video. “The pit crew (did) a super job today. We made some changes this morning and thought about it and talked about it this morning, and everything was just perfect.”
Pole winner Davey Allison was Gant’s major competition throughout the day as he finished with 151 laps led to Gant’s 152. It was a tight race until a broken throttle spring led to Allison crashing into Michael Waltrip to produce a caution with 70 laps to go.
“We had a bad pit stop there, and Davey got in front of the (No.) 6 car,” Gant said. “But I didn’t (ever) give up. … Managed to catch him, but he had some trouble with his car.
“But then right after that, we got right back in sync again and (were) gone.”
There were 20 lead changes throughout the day, but Gant’s No. 33 Oldsmobile Cutlass outlasted them all. Gant won all of his races during that stretch with the same car – and the same engine.
It was a victory that both Gant and his crew chief, Andy Petree, savored.
“Those wins rank way up there as a crew chief, because it is one of the toughest race tracks when you can win there,” Petree said. “And wins there meant a lot to drivers, because it was such a tough place.”
It probably was especially rewarding for Gant, who left most of his younger competitors in the proverbial dust by race’s end – finishing with a 10.97-second margin of victory.
“Well, I feel good,” he said afterward. “I figured that was the only way I was going to beat ’em today was just wear ’em out. They may be younger, but I can wear ’em out.”
That season marked a banner year for Gant, who wound up with five victories in ’91. He had 15 top-five finishes and 17 top-tens while winding up fourth in the overall point standings.
He had another strong 1992 campaign – finishing fourth overall again. He broke his own record of oldest NASCAR winner with a victory in the Champion 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 16 of that year. He was 52 years and 219 days old at the time.
Gant retired as a driver at the end of the 1994 season.