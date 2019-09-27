FLORENCE, S.C. – Several Francis Marion University tennis players had successful runs at the recent FMU/FTC Collegiate Championships held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
The fourth-annual event included three men’s flights and three women’s flights with nearly 50 players from Augusta University, Coker University, and Francis Marion.
Patriot junior Matt Astell captured the Men’s B Flight Singles title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Carlos Pinedo of Coker. Earlier, Astell rallied to defeat FMU teammate senior Mauricio Guerrero in the semifinal round 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.
Francis Marion junior Paul Meuwissen earned the Men’s C Flight Singles championship as he beat senior teammate Henri Broeseler 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 in the final.
FMU junior Fredrika Regner won the Ladies’ A Flight Singles title by getting past Alejandra Gonzalez Arranz of Augusta 6-4, 6-2 in the final.
In the Ladies’ B Flight Singles bracket, Patriot freshman Hermon Mikael reached the final, but lost a narrow 6-7 (6), 6-3, 11-9 decision to Corlota Costa of Augusta. Sophomore Eva Zannier took home the consolation bracket title of B Flight with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over junior teammate Lesshika Vala.
Florence native and FMU senior Magan Head earned the Ladies’ C Flight Single championship following round-robin play with four opponents.
In doubles action, FMU graduate student Alex Regner and junior William Anth-Forsberg won the Men’s A Flight, while Astell and junior Charles Hutchings won the B Flight, and Broeseler and Meuwissen won the C Flight.
On the women’s side, Regner and junior Elisa Lang captured the A Flight Doubles title.
